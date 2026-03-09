Award-winning real estate developer Imtiaz Developments has announced the successful handover of Beach Walk by Imtiaz, becoming the first developer to complete and deliver a residential project on Dubai Islands.

The project marks the first completed development within Imtiaz’s Dubai Islands portfolio, which is collectively valued at over AED 6 billion.

The handover is an early anchor for the evolving Dubai Islands, as it enters its next phase of development. More than the completion of a building, it signals the activation of Dubai Islands’ residential future and firmly positions Imtiaz Developments among the earliest and most influential private developers shaping the area’s growth and long-term trajectory.

Imtiaz’s Strategic Expansion Across Dubai Islands: A Case Study

Imtiaz entered Dubai Islands early, at a formative stage of its master development, aligning its investment strategy with the long-term objectives of Sheikh Mohammed’s Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. This was well before broader market momentum had materialised.

Today, the company has more than 15 active developments across Dubai Islands and has recently launched its 16th project, Sea Cliff by Imtiaz, further consolidating its footprint across the area.

By committing capital early and maintaining consistent launch momentum, Imtiaz has played a pivotal role in accelerating investor appetite for Dubai Islands. With back-to-back ultra luxury launches, the company has helped build broker confidence, drive transaction velocity, and shift market perception from long term vision to tangible and executable reality.

“This handover reflects more than execution. It represents belief in a vision and the confidence to act on it early,” said Masih Imtiaz, Chief Executive Officer of Imtiaz Developments. “Our commitment to Dubai Islands was anchored in its alignment with Dubai’s long term urban ambitions. Today, we are not just delivering homes, we are helping shape a waterfront destination that will define how future communities live, invest, and experience the city. Beach Walk embodies design integrity, lifestyle aspiration, and enduring value.”

About Beach Walk by Imtiaz

Beach Walk by Imtiaz is a prime luxury waterfront development comprising 80 residences, including studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments.

The project offers a rooftop infinity pool, clubhouse, fully equipped gym, children’s play areas, BBQ areas, landscaped gardens and green promenades, and a grand entrance lobby with a meet-and-greet lounge, all designed to support resort-style living and everyday convenience.

Located moments from the beach and directly opposite a major retail destination, Beach Walk offers residents coastal living with convenient access to key city landmarks.

Beach Walk is part of the highly successful Beach Walk series by Imtiaz, a collection of developments on Dubai Islands that has achieved strong market demand and is now completely sold out. The series includes Beach Walk 1, Beach Walk 2, Beach Walk 3, Beach Walk 4, and Beach Walk Grande, alongside several other landmark projects by Imtiaz on Dubai Islands, reflecting the developer’s growing presence in one of Dubai’s most anticipated waterfront destinations.