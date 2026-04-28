On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, participated in the 19th GCC Consultative Summit in Jeddah, held today in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The summit reviewed regional developments and the serious repercussions of the Iranian missile attacks targeting civilians, facilities, and civilian infrastructure in a number of brotherly Gulf and Arab countries, and their impact on regional stability, peace and security.

Their Majesties and Highnesses participating in the meeting strongly condemned and denounced the Iranian attacks, describing them as a blatant violation of national sovereignty and a clear breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.

They also affirmed the right of all targeted countries to respond to these attacks in a manner that ensures the protection of their sovereignty, national security, territorial integrity, and the safety of their citizens, residents and visitors.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed expressed his appreciation to the participating leaders for their fraternal stance in support of the UAE following the Iranian terrorist aggression.

He stressed that the current phase requires the highest levels of coordination and integration to address regional challenges and confront all forms of extremism and terrorism, in a way that safeguards the security and stability of GCC states and their peoples.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed underlined that the security of GCC countries is indivisible, and that any threat to the sovereignty of any member state constitutes a direct threat to the security of the entire Gulf system.

He reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with the fraternal GCC countries and its support for all measures they take to preserve their security and stability, ensure the safety of citizens and residents, and protect national achievements.

He also highlighted the UAE’s firm commitment to supporting the GCC’s path and strengthening its pivotal role in promoting security, stability and sustainable development in the region, underscoring the importance of advancing efforts to achieve lasting peace and support development pathways for the benefit of its peoples.

Earlier today, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed arrived in Jeddah, where he was received at the airport by Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs.