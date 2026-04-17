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Switzerland and Bahrain signed an agreement on Friday protecting investors against political risks like discriminatory measures by the state and unlawful expropriation, guaranteeing the free transfer of investment payments, the Swiss government said.
"The dispute resolution procedure allows investors to refer any disputes that may arise under the agreement to an international arbitration tribunal," the government added in a statement.
Bahrain was the only member of the six-country Gulf Cooperation Council alliance with which Switzerland had not clinched an investment protection deal.
(Reporting by Thomas Seythal, Editing by Linda Pasquini)