Switzerland and Bahrain ​signed ⁠an agreement on Friday ‌protecting investors against ​political risks like discriminatory measures ​by the state ​and unlawful expropriation, guaranteeing the free ⁠transfer of investment payments, the Swiss government said.

"The dispute ​resolution ‌procedure allows ⁠investors ⁠to refer any disputes that may ​arise ‌under the ⁠agreement to an international arbitration tribunal," the government added in a statement.

Bahrain was the only member of the ‌six-country Gulf Cooperation Council alliance with ⁠which Switzerland ​had not clinched an investment protection ​deal.

(Reporting ‌by Thomas Seythal, ⁠Editing ​by Linda Pasquini)