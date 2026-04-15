DOHA: Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) has joined the World Bank Group (WBG) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Spring Meetings, alongside global leaders and development partners, to advance dialogue and solutions shaping the future of international development.

QFFD’s participation underscores its commitment to advancing sustainable development, strengthening partnerships, and supporting innovative financing solutions that promote resilience, inclusive growth, and long-term impact.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

