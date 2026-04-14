MANAMA - Bahrain’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 3.5 percent at constant prices in 2025 compared with 2024, according to preliminary national accounts estimates released by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA).

Real GDP reached BHD15,709.8 million in 2025 at constant prices, up from BHD15,181.4 million in 2024.

In the fourth quarter, GDP expanded 4.6 percent at constant prices and 5.1 percent at current prices year-on-year, the Bahrain News Agency reported.

The non-oil sector rose by 7.4 percent at constant prices and 7.9 percent at current prices.