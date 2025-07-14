Muscat: More than just protection against illness, surgery, diagnostics, and hospitalisation, BankDhofar’s health insurance products represent a holistic approach to safeguarding health and well-being. These solutions, which offer extensive coverage for individuals, families, and domestic workers, are made possible through a strategic partnership with Dhofar Insurance Company—one of the largest and most respected insurers in the Sultanate. Designed to provide flexibility, value, and peace of mind, they are available exclusively to BankDhofar account holders.

These offerings form part of BankDhofar’s bancassurance initiative, which combines its expansive branch network and digital infrastructure with Dhofar Insurance’s underwriting expertise to deliver customer-centric insurance solutions.

The health insurance portfolio is organised into four major categories, each tailored to meet the unique needs of different customer segments. The most popular is the Individual Health Insurance plan, which is offered in three tiers—Green, Silver, and Gold—each providing varying levels of coverage and benefits. Plans include inpatient and outpatient services, diagnostic tests, maternity, physiotherapy, optical and dental care, alternative therapies, and access to both local and international healthcare networks. Eligibility is open to Omani citizens and legal residents between the ages of 18 and 65, and children under 18 can be enrolled when at least one parent is included in the policy.

For budget-conscious customers, BankDhofar offers the Affordable Health Cover plan. This solution caters to the general population, particularly salaried individuals and families seeking dependable coverage at competitive rates. The plan includes essential health benefits, making quality healthcare more accessible to a broader demographic.

The third category is the Unified Health Insurance Plan, also known as “Dhamani” Targeted at employees in the private sector, this scheme is being rolled out in phases as part of a national mandate. It is governed by a collaborative platform involving the Ministry of Health, Royal Oman Police, Finances Services Authority, healthcare providers, and third-party administrators.

Completing the lineup is a specialised plan for household help—the Unified Domestic Worker Health Insurance. This convenient and cost-effective solution allows BankDhofar customers to provide health coverage for their domestic workers, an essential yet often overlooked segment of the workforce.

BankDhofar’s Bancassurance Department plays a central role in delivering these solutions. With a strong understanding of the Omani market, the Bank offers risk protection products that combine comprehensive coverage, excellent benefits, and competitive pricing. The Bank’s extensive footprint of branches and service outlets across Oman ensures that customers have easy access to support and services wherever they are located.

By choosing BankDhofar, customers gain access to a broad array of health insurance plans backed by Dhofar Insurance, ensuring their health and that of their loved ones is in safe hands. The launch underscores BankDhofar’s dedication to safeguarding its customers’ futures through innovative financial and insurance solutions that reflect its core values of trust, service, and security.

