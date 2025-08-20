Advance International Company for Communication and Information Technology (AICTEC) has set up a joint venture (JV) with China-based ZKTeco to set up a manufacturing facility in the Kingdom.



Noor Technology Company, the new entity, will set up a specialised factory to produce security inspection gates, vehicle and pedestrian access control systems, and other modern technology solutions for Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.



The new company will have a capital of 5.63 million Saudi riyals.

ZKTeco will own a 60 percent stake in the new venture, while AICTEC will hold the remaining 40 percent.

The construction timeline on the facility was not given.



AICTEC expects the project to support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals by boosting localisation of security and technology industries, increasing local content and creating jobs.



ZKTeco is a major provider of biometric solutions and AI-powered spatial intelligence technologies, specialising in biometric authentication and smart access management.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.