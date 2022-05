In the last decade (2010 to 2019), the sprawling BRI programme had spawned 224 new projects every year, on average, valued at around $255 billion. Whilst the number of projects announced in 2020 touched 399, the second highest after 2019’s all-time high of 433 projects, their value plummeted to $80.51 billion as the Covid-19 pandemic stalled global supply chains.

