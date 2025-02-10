Iraq has awarded a new city project comprising nearly 120,000 houses to two Egyptian and Chinese companies along with a local partner.

Egypt’s Mountain View Company and China Railway will build ''Palm City' in the Southern Basra province after it was approved by the Iraqi cabinet along with similar other projects in various parts of Iraq.

The project in Basra also includes the construction of hospitals, shops, roads, power facilities, industrial zones and greening areas, Basra Governor Asaad Idani said, adding that Iraq’s Al-Safi Group is the third investor in the project.

“The project has been on the cards for 10 years....it has now been approved and has been awarded to those investors,” he told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) on Sunday.

