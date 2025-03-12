China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is steadily expanding, with the government emphasising high-quality cooperation, economic connectivity, and infrastructure development, according to a recent report.

The ‘Report on the Work of the Government’ released via Xinhua News Agency on Wednesday stated that trade and investment cooperation under BRI has been continuously expanded and upgraded over the past year.

Looking ahead, the report said China will “strive for solid progress in pursuing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation” by:

Advancing large-scale signature projects alongside smaller public wellbeing initiatives

Ensure the stable and smooth operation of China-Europe freight trains and accelerate the development of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor.

Guide the secure and orderly growth of outbound investment, including legal, financial, and logistics support while strengthening international industrial and supply chain cooperation.

The report was delivered at the Third Session of the 14th National People’s Congress on 5 March 2025.

Last month, a Zawya Projects report said Middle Eastern countries secured $39 billion in Chinese investments and construction contracts under BRI in 2024, making them the top recipient of the flagship infrastructure programme.

