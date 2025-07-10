Brazil has secured $320 million in financing from the BRICS-founded New Development Bank (NDB) to establish a smart medicine institute and a hospital using AI technologies in collaboration with Chinese hospitals, according to a media report.

Health Minister Alexandre Padilha said that Brazil is teaming with India to produce tuberculosis drugs and with China to produce insulin and the chickenpox vaccine, which will help overcome a global supply crisis.

The country has also signed partnerships to produce medical equipment such as CT scanners and radiotherapy devices, ensuring local availability of equipment.

Padilha stated that BRICS is focusing on investing in the health sector and the production of medicines and vaccines.

