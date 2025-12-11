Egypt - The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) held a ceremony on Wednesday to lay the foundation stone for the Xinmin Glass factory in “Sokhna 360,” the fully integrated industrial city being developed by El Sewedy Industrial Development within the Sokhna Industrial Zone.

The event was attended by Suez Governor Tarek El-Shazly; Ahmed Gamal, SCZONE Vice Chair for the Southern Zone; Mostafa Sheikhon, SCZONE Vice Chair for Investment and Promotion; as well as representatives of the industrial developer and the Chinese company.

The project covers more than 163,000 square metres, with total investments exceeding $70m across three phases. The first phase alone will launch with investments of more than $30m.

The factory will produce glassware, Pyrex products and tableware, with an annual capacity of more than 516 million pieces, and is expected to create over 3,000 jobs.

The project is regarded as one of the major new industrial developments within the Suez Canal Economic Zone, particularly in the manufacturing and glass industries. It forms part of the authority’s efforts to boost industrial productivity across its zones and expand value-added projects that serve the domestic market while supporting export plans to regional and international markets.

The agreement for the project was signed only a few weeks ago. The first phase is scheduled to begin operations in July 2026. The project is expected to make a significant contribution to ongoing industrial development efforts within the SCZONE and further strengthen its position as an attractive hub for specialised industrial investment.

