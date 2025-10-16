Egypt’s Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health Khaled Abdel Ghaffar met with representatives of Chinese medical technology companies TechnoWave and Medbot to discuss potential cooperation in developing robotic surgery in Egypt.

According to ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the meeting — held at the ministry’s headquarters in the New Administrative Capital — explored a partnership framework to supply advanced surgical robots for a range of medical specialities and to establish remote training centres for robotic surgery using the latest global technologies.

The minister said the collaboration aims to localise robotic surgery technology across public hospitals, enhance surgical precision and patient outcomes, and strengthen the skills of Egyptian medical teams. The programme will include comprehensive training for Egyptian surgeons in robotic surgical techniques across multiple disciplines.

Abdel Ghaffar added that the initiative aligns with Egypt’s strategy to invest in human capital and promote innovation in the healthcare sector, emphasising that the expansion of robotic surgery represents a “qualitative leap” in the efficiency and accuracy of medical procedures.

The spokesperson further noted that discussions also covered plans to locally manufacture and export robotic surgical instruments in the longer term, positioning Egypt as a regional hub for robotic surgery. The cooperation will additionally focus on knowledge exchange and technical capacity-building to ensure healthcare workers keep pace with global medical advancements.

