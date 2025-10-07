Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani launched on Monday the construction of a 100-bed hospital in Al-Rahmaniya, Al-Shu’ala district, in western Baghdad as part of the Iraq China oil-for-infrastructure agreement

The project is among the 16 similar hospitals planned under the agreement, aimed at expanding healthcare infrastructure at the district-level and reduce the burden on central hospitals in provincial capitals.

The Prime Minister said 18 hospitals of varying capacities have been completed across the country while eight are under construction, with completion rates ranging between 60 percent and 90 percent.

He emphasised that health infrastructure is a top priority in the government’s development programme, which also includes the rollout of a national health insurance system.

Over the past three years, public hospital bed capacity has increased from 43,500 to 46,900 beds and is expected to reach 60,000 beds once all ongoing projects are completed.

Sudani noted that Iraq has adopted a joint management model for six hospitals, partnering with leading international medical institutions to enhance healthcare quality and operational efficiency.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

