Tunis – President Kais Saied met, Tuesday, at Carthage Palace, with Health Minister Mustapha Ferjani.

According to a Presidency statement, the meeting reviewed the progress of construction works for several hospitals.

It also highlighted the launch of a remote disease-diagnosis center "which allows patients to receive medical assessments without the need to travel to hospital facilities. Based on these remote diagnoses, appropriate prescriptions will be issued to patients."

© Tap 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).