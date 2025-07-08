U.S.-based engineering consultancy Parsons announced on Tuesday that it has been appointed as the Project Management Consultant on the Dubai Metro Blue Line project by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Under the five-year contract, Parsons will provide comprehensive project management services including design review, procurement support, construction supervision, testing and commissioning oversight, and project handover management for the new metro line, which is expected to commence operations in 2029.

The contract value wasn't disclosed.

The Blue Line will span 30 kilometres and include 14 stations, enhancing connectivity between key districts, including Mirdif, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Dubai Festival City.

Upon completion, the line is expected to accommodate up to 320,000 passengers per day, supporting Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan for sustainable urban mobility.

Parsons has rendered services for key infrastructure projects in Dubai including Red and Green Lines, and Route 2020 expansion of Dubai Metro, the Dubai Intelligent Traffic Systems Centre, the Infinity Bridge, and more than 100 highway, bridge and tunnel projects across the Emirate.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.