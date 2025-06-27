The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, has said that the partnership between China and Nigeria is positioning the West African nation as a critical economic gateway for Africa.

Speaking at a seminar on Joining Hands to Advance Modernisation and Achieve the Ten Partnership Actions in an All-Weather China-Africa Community with a Shared Future, Ambassador Yu stated that significant progress has been made in implementing the ‘Ten Partnership Actions’ since the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) last September.

The ‘Ten Partnership Actions’ encompass cooperation across ten critical domains, including cultural exchange, trade facilitation, industrial chain integration, infrastructure connectivity, sustainable development, public health, agricultural advancement, people-to-people bonds, green economy transition, and security cooperation.

These initiatives aim to catalyse the cause of China-Africa modernisation and elevate the China-Africa community with a shared future to new heights.

The Chinese government has announced measures to expand its openness and collaboration with Africa, including extending zero-tariff treatment for 100% of tariff lines to all 53 African countries with diplomatic relations, enhancing access to exports from Africa’s Least Developed Countries, and promoting cooperation in green industries, e-commerce, and payment systems.

“When the 2.8 billion-plus people in China and Africa unite in purpose and stride forward hand in hand, we will achieve glory on our paths toward modernisation,” Ambassador Yu said.

The partnership between China and Nigeria has elevated their bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. As two major developing countries, their relationship now transcends bilateral dimensions and is gaining growing global significance.

Ambassador Yu also said China stands ready to work hand in hand with Nigeria, support each other through thick and thin, jointly advance the ‘Ten Partnership Actions’ for China-Africa cooperation in modernisation, and implement the initiatives of the Ministerial Meeting of Coordinators on the Implementation of the Follow-up Actions of FOCAC.

“Together, through our joint efforts, we will surely write a new chapter of the China-Nigeria Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” he concluded.

Also speaking, the Director-General/Global Liaison of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), Joseph Tegbe, disclosed that the level of partnership with China is positioning Nigeria as the critical economic gateway for Africa.

He said, “After FOCAC 2024, Nigeria and the People’s Republic of China elevated their partnership to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This marks the beginning of a dispensation where we are determined to work better and closer with the People’s Republic of China.

“It marks a period when we are no longer satisfied with maintaining mere relationships; but strive to build robust development partnerships that are based on mutual trust and respect, shared ambition, and collaborative efforts.”

According to him, “It signals our government’s serious intent to not only sustain but to deepen bilateral cooperation in ways that are systematic, accountable and aligned with Nigeria’s long-term development agenda.”

The DG noted that the broad aim of his office is to strengthen bilateral relations through trade, investment, infrastructure development, technology transfer, and capacity building.

“This partnership aligns with China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and seeks to position Nigeria as a critical hub in Africa, fostering long-term sustainable development and economic growth.

“Drive Nigeria’s socio-economic growth by leveraging China’s advanced technology, expertise in infrastructure, and capacity for investment. Align with Nigeria’s national development priorities, such as the Renewed Hope Agenda, to the BRI.”

He outlined that the Partnership for Trade Prosperity reflects China’s commitment to zero-tariff access for least-developed countries, including 53 African states.

“This is an unprecedented gesture by a major economic power and positions Nigeria to exploit China’s vast consumer market, especially in agriculture, manufacturing and digital trade.”

“This action was implemented about a week ago by the Government of China, which removed tariffs on exports from 53 African countries, including Nigeria. Our strategy is to leverage this opportunity in our drive to become a net exporter to China like Brazil.”

Earlier, the Director of the Centre for Contemporary China-Africa Research, Professor Sheriff Ghali Ibrahim, said China and Africa have rejected colonialism, imperialism, and subjugation of any kind by colonial forces that drained Africa of resources, seized its human potential, and ensured the continent’s dependency and underdevelopment.

“Today, Africa is coming out of the gloomy days. In its cooperation with China, Africa is, for the first time, assured of the beacon of true modernisation and development through: first, building mutual trust, mutual assistance, mutual learning, exchanges and common development.

“This rapid mutual chemistry and mutual assistance caught the attention of the international community, which marked the surfacing of China in global governance, poverty reduction, industrialisation, the path to modernisation and investment in African development.”

He maintained that China accorded $5 billion in 2006 to African countries, $10 billion in 2009, $20 billion in 2012, $60 billion in 2015, $60 billion in 2018, $40 billion in 2021, and $50.7 billion in 2024.

“These funds are for investment, aid, credit lines and ultimately for African modernisation, growth and development. Chinese President Xi Jinping, in September 2024, stated that China stands ready to work with Africa to implement the Ten Partnership Action Plans and to jointly advance modernisation.”

President Xi believes that: “One-third of the world’s population lives in China and Africa, and there will be no global modernisation without the modernisation of China and Africa.”

“The Ten Partnership Action Plans, to be implemented over the next three years, cover the areas of mutual learning among civilisations, trade prosperity, industrial chain cooperation, connectivity, development cooperation, health, agriculture and livelihoods, people-to-people and cultural exchanges, green development, and common security.

“The 2024 FOCAC summit focused on these ten partnership actions for modernisation, aiming to build a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future,” he said.