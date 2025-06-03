PHOTO
The Algerian Investment Promotion Agency (AAPI) has awarded a land concession to Chinese steel conglomerate Jingdong Steel for a major steel project.
The agreement, signed on Monday, authorises the allocation of a 36-hectare plot within the industrial zone of Dhraâ El-Hadja in the Northern M’sila province for the construction of a advanced steel production plant with a capacity of 500,000 tonnes per year.
This investment—valued at $500 million-marks a pivotal development in Algeria’s industrial landscape, positioning the country as a future hub for steel and pipe manufacturing in North Africa, AAPI said.
The plant will boast a total annual production of 500,000 tonnes, including 200,000 tonnes of steel plates and 300,000 tonnes of steel pipes of varying specifications, to be developed in two distinct phases.
Phase 1 will focus on establishing the production line for steel plates, while Phase 2 will witness the installation of a state-of-the-art unit for manufacturing steel pipes, essential for the construction, energy, and water infrastructure sectors.
(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.