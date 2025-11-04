Bahrain - Alba, the world’s largest aluminium smelter on one site, has announced a significant tri-partite strategic partnership with China’s Shandong Innovation Group (SIG) and global investment firm BlueFive Capital.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed on the sidelines of the Gateway Gulf 2025 forum, initiates a strategic effort to optimise the global aluminium supply chain, stretching from upstream smelting to high-value downstream products.

The collaboration unites Alba’s unmatched operational scale, SIG’s capabilities in advanced aluminium alloy manufacturing, and BlueFive Capital’s expertise in bridging the GCC and Asia.

Alba chief executive Ali Al Baqali commented that the alliance provides the mechanism to pursue upstream investment opportunities beyond Bahrain’s borders.

“By securing our raw material flow and expanding our international reach, we are taking decisive action to sustain Alba’s leadership and ensure a robust future for Bahrain’s industrial sector,” Mr Al Baqali added.

The framework will explore areas including joint investments, knowledge sharing on best practices, and the formation of strategic international alliances.

Charles Cui, vice-chairman of Shandong Innovation Group, highlighted the shared vision for a more integrated global aluminium industry, committing to provide access to secure and innovative supply chains.

Hazem Ben-Gacem, founder and chief executive of BlueFive Capital, emphasised his firm’s role as the catalyst: “Today’s signing lays the foundation for a powerful trilateral bridge connecting industrial leadership, technological innovation, and strategic capital... creating a new paradigm for cross-border cooperation between Bahrain and China.”

