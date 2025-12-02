Arab Finance: Prices of steel, cement, and fertilizers in Egypt showed relative stability on Sunday, November 30th, according to figures released by the Cabinet’s Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

Steel prices remained largely unchanged, with a ton of investment-grade steel priced at EGP 38,000.

Meanwhile, Ezz Steel was quoted slightly higher at EGP 39,000 per ton, including transport and profit margins.

In the cement market, a ton of grey cement stood at EGP 4,200. Other cement types ranged between EGP 3,340 and EGP 3,650 per ton.

Price per ton of El Sewedy Cement hit EGP 3,650, with Suez Cement at EGP 3,450 and Helwan Cement at EGP 3,460.

Fertilizer prices also reflected stability. A ton of fertilizers was priced near EGP 13,850, while ammonium sulfate reached EGP 20,500 per ton.

Ammonium nitrate’s price was at EGP 23,667, and urea stood at EGP 25,333 per ton.