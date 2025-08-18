Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat met with Xiao Ling Chen, CEO of Chinese Jiangsu Ankura Intelligent Power Co., to discuss cooperation in localizing the manufacture of high- and ultra-high-voltage cable terminations and transferring technology for gas-insulated cables and smart monitoring systems, as per a statement.

Discussions covered establishing a production line for high-voltage cable terminations, setting up a factory for gas-insulated cable manufacturing, and supporting the installation of smart monitoring systems.

Esmat reviewed Ankura’s areas of expertise, investment models, and the requirements for launching its first production line in Egypt.

The talks also highlighted Ankura’s technology in manufacturing high- and extra-high-voltage equipment, including cable terminations and accessories for cables up to 750 kV, hybrid gas-insulated transmission lines, oil-based ultra-high-voltage transformers, and gas-insulated switchgear.

The company also develops modular smart substations, which are fully insulated, weather-resistant, and designed to reduce technical losses by over 60% compared to traditional systems.

Esmat emphasized that Egypt has both a large domestic market and access to regional markets through electrical interconnections and trade agreements.

He said the country is working to position itself as a regional hub for the electrical equipment industry, with priority given to local products in implementing the National Energy Strategy and in modernizing the unified grid.

He added that the government’s strategy focuses on localizing industry, transferring advanced technology, and expanding cooperation with the private sector, both local and foreign.

Esmat noted that Egypt has rebuilt its energy infrastructure and strengthened its legislative framework to create an attractive investment environment, offering opportunities in renewable energy and modern electricity projects aimed at building a sustainable energy mix.

