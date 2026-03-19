OTTAWA/WASHINGTON/TOKYO - Top central banks from the U.S., Canada and Japan struck hawkish tones on Wednesday, albeit to varying degrees, as the ‌Iran war drove energy prices sharply higher amid a pivotal week of global central bank meetings.

Having battled a commodities-led inflation spike after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, ​policymakers are once again walking a tightrope - reining in stubborn price pressures without derailing growth.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of Canada and Bank of Japan all opted to ​hold interest ​rates steady, yet their leaders made clear they are on alert, wary that rising energy prices could spark a fresh wave of inflation.

"Governing Council will look through the war's immediate impact on inflation, but if energy prices stay high, we will not let their ⁠effects broaden and become persistent inflation," BoC Governor Tiff Macklem said in opening remarks at a press conference after the bank kept its key rate at 2.25%.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell was equally cautious.

"In the near term, higher energy prices will push up overall inflation, but it is too soon to know the scope and duration of the potential effects on the economy," Powell said in a press conference following the Fed's 11-1 decision to ​maintain its benchmark overnight interest ‌rate in the 3.50%-3.75% ⁠range.

Still, Powell's reluctance to say ⁠that risks of a weakening job market posed a greater risk to the Fed's objectives than inflation helped push market rate-cut expectations into 2027.

Brazil's central bank ​was a dovish exception on Wednesday as it kicked off a long-awaited easing cycle with a cautious 25-basis-point ‌cut in its benchmark rate to 14.75%, which is still among the highest in major economies.

The ⁠central bank decisions came after the Reserve Bank of Australia hiked rates to a 10-month high and warned of a "material" risk to inflation from the oil price spike.

Stocks slid and oil prices rose sharply on Thursday after a major escalation in the U.S. and Israel's war with Iran rattled investors, while the BOJ became the latest central bank to warn about the impact of energy costs on inflation.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said the central bank would not rule out a near-term rate hike if the expected hit to growth from surging oil costs proves temporary, and does not derail progress Japan was making in durably hitting the bank's price target.

"We need to be mindful that recent developments come at a time when companies are already actively pushing up prices and wages, which suggests they could pass on costs more aggressively than after ‌the war in Ukraine," Ueda told a news conference.

But analysts expect the rate path ⁠for central banks to remain bumpy with no clear end in sight to the conflict that could ​upend global supply chains, jolt financial markets and hurt corporate sentiment.

"This latest escalation feels like a turning point for markets because the conflict is no longer just about military headlines or Strait of Hormuz closure," said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo in Singapore.

"It is now hitting the plumbing of the global ​energy system. What is ‌unsettling markets now is the growing stagflation risk... It means this is no longer just a geopolitical story ⁠but a macro one."

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee in Ottawa, Howard ​Schneider in Washington and Leika Kihara in Tokyo; Writing by Dan Burns; Editing by Lincoln Feast, Shri Navaratnam, Alexandra Hudson)