AMMAN — The Ministry of Local Administration on Tuesday called on citizens and economic establishments to take advantage of a government decision granting discounts and exemptions on municipal taxes and fees owed to municipalities and the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) for previous years, valid until the end of March.

The ministry said that the decision includes a 20 per cent discount on building and land tax (musaqafat), education tax and sewage fees, provided that all outstanding taxes and fees on properties within municipal boundaries and GAM, for the current and previous years, are fully settled before the deadline.

The decision also grants a full exemption from accrued fines if payment is made by the end of March, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The decision further raises the incentive discount for compliant taxpayers on the building and land tax to 10 per cent, up from 8 per cent, for payments made during the first two months of the current year.

Regarding betterment fees, revenues, compensations and road surplus charges, the ministry said that taxpayers will receive a 25 per cent discount if payment is made before the end of March.

Applicants seeking to purchase road surplus land will also benefit from a 25 per cent reduction on the due amounts, in addition to the option of instalment payments during the specified period.

The decision also grants tenants of municipally owned properties and buildings, including those under GAM, a 25 per cent exemption on accrued rental fees, provided payment or instalment arrangements are completed before the end of March.

The ministry noted that citizens can settle their building and land taxes and related fees electronically through the unified municipal e-services platform or via the Sanad application.

In cases where Sanad is unavailable, taxpayers may obtain an electronic payment number from the relevant municipality and complete payment through eFawateercom, or pay directly at municipal cash offices.

According to the ministry, the decision aims to ease financial burdens on taxpayers and encourage the settlement of outstanding obligations, contributing to improved municipal revenues and reinforcing principles of social solidarity.

