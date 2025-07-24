AMMAN — Vehicle prices in the local market have seen a "notable" decline following the government’s recent decision to reduce the total taxes imposed on vehicles in an effort to ease financial burdens on citizens.

According to the Jordan Automotive Dealers Association (JADA), the price drop on new vehicles, across various types and models, ranges between JD1,600 and JD10,000, depending on engine capacity, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In June, the Cabinet approved an amended regulation to the 2025 Special Tax Law, which included reductions in the general and special taxes on vehicles.

The move is part of a broader set of government measures aimed at stimulating the economy and alleviating financial pressures on the public.

Petra on Wednesday monitored several promotional advertisements from car dealerships and agencies offering discounts of up to JD5,000, particularly on newer models.

JADA Secretary Zaid Abdallat said that automobile showrooms have experienced increased activity thanks to the government's reform package, which has "positively" impacted car prices across all categories and driven consumer interest in purchasing new vehicles.

Abdallat added that the tax cuts have “restored balance” among different vehicle categories, giving consumers more freedom to choose from a wider range of options at "unprecedented" prices.

He noted that new vehicles with manufacturer warranties have now become a "viable" alternative to used or imported cars, which often lack warranty coverage and after-sales support granted from authorised dealers.

