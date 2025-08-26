AMMAN — The National Electronic Invoicing System has issued around 100 million invoices since April 2025, reflecting strong compliance by businesses and individuals, Income and Sales Tax Department Director General Hossam Abu Ali said on Monday.

Abu Ali noted that the total number of invoices issued through the system in 2024 reached 18 million, while 109 million invoices have been generated since the start of 2025, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

Abu Ali urged registered companies, professionals, and individuals to ensure that invoices are issued electronically and properly through the e-invoicing system. He stressed that no external software or program should be used to process or transfer invoices, and all invoices must be issued directly via the system.

He highlighted that Paragraph (f) of Article 23 of Income Tax Law No. 34 of 2014 and its amendments requires “a person to issue a formal invoice through the National Electronic Invoicing System or a programme linked to it.”

Abu Ali added that the system continues to achieve significant growth in registration and usage, with about 140,000 establishments from various sectors now enrolled. "This demonstrates voluntary compliance by traders, industrialists, professionals, service providers, craftsmen, and individuals," he said.

The official noted that the number of daily invoices issued continues to rise, reaching up to 1.2 million per day as users increasingly adhere to the system’s requirements.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

