AMMAN — The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) announced on Wednesday that it will suspend its electronic services, in line with a Cabinet decision granting exemptions and reductions on building and land taxes (plated areas), education taxes and sewage contribution fees within the municipality’s jurisdiction.

The decision, GAM said in a statement, aims to promote sustainable development and strengthen social solidarity by easing citizens’ financial burdens and encouraging them to settle their financial obligations. The measures include discounts on taxes and fees for both the current and previous years, applicable to lands and properties across the Greater Amman Municipality.

Officials noted that the initiative forms part of broader national efforts to support citizens financially while ensuring the continued provision of essential municipal services.

