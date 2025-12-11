In a landmark step aimed at transforming air travel across West Africa, the Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have approved comprehensive reforms that will eliminate four major aviation taxes and reduce two critical charges by 25 per cent, effective January 1, 2026.

The decision, adopted at the December 2024 ECOWAS Summit in Abuja, marks one of the region’s most ambitious attempts to dismantle long-standing cost barriers that have made West Africa one of the world’s most expensive air travel zones.

It follows years of calls by airlines, tourism operators, and regional mobility advocates for deep structural reform.

Under the newly adopted Supplementary Act on Aviation Charges, Taxes and Fees, member states are required to abolish the following four taxes within 12 months of the Act’s entry into force: Ticket Tax; Tourism Tax; Solidarity Tax and Foreign Travel Tax.

In addition, two widely applied charges, Passenger Service Charge and Security Charge, must be reduced by 25 per cent within the same period.

ECOWAS leaders say the overhaul is central to boosting tourism, accelerating intra-regional trade, and supporting the free movement of people and goods, core pillars of the bloc’s integration agenda.

“This measure responds to long-standing concerns over the high cost of flying in West Africa,” the ECOWAS Commission stated.

“Lower airfares will support regional mobility, strengthen airlines, and deepen economic integration.”

The Act further compels Member States to align national aviation cost structures with ICAO’s policies on airport and air navigation service charges, particularly the principles of non-discrimination, cost-relatedness, transparency, and consultation with users.

Countries must review all existing charges within 12 months and rescind any that violate international best practices. Providers are also mandated to share full financial and technical justifications during consultations with airlines and other users.

Implementation will be supervised through a Regional Air Transport Economic Oversight Mechanism, tasked with ensuring that reforms translate into real fare reductions for passengers and measurable improvements for airlines.

Aviation analysts say the ECOWAS framework, if faithfully implemented, could reduce ticket prices by double-digit percentages, encourage more frequent flights, and stimulate competitive pricing in a region where intra-African fares often exceed intercontinental rates.

To maintain financial sustainability for airports despite the tax cuts, the Act directs airport operators to aggressively expand non-aeronautical revenue streams such as concessions, rentals, and commercial services. All international airports are required to produce comprehensive five-year commercial plans within six months of the Act’s entry into force.

Industry experts describe the 2026 deadline as a potential turning point, one capable of reshaping the economics of flying within West Africa, reducing airfare shocks for travellers, and supporting the viability of regional carriers.

If successfully implemented, the reforms could position ECOWAS as a continental leader in aviation liberalisation, while aligning with broader African Union ambitions under the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM).

For millions of travellers and businesses across West Africa, the countdown to cheaper, more accessible air travel has officially begun.

