Arab Finance: Egypt aims to increase tax revenues by 35% annually, while developing a unified platform for collecting non-tax fees, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib stated.

El-Khatib noted that these measures will create a fair, transparent, and predictable tax system that will boost investor confidence and stimulate private sector activity.

His remarks came during the Global Congress on Population, Health, and Human Development (PHDC).

The minister affirmed that the government is implementing a fiscal approach that balances controlling spending and maximizing revenues without imposing additional burdens on the business community.

The plan includes applying 20 structural measures to develop the tax system, most notably expanding the tax base, resolving disputes, and fully digitizing collection and audit processes.

Within the framework of Egypt Vision 2030, El-Khatib asserted that the private sector can achieve these goals by investing in production and technological capabilities and expanding the scope of healthcare services.

Furthermore, the minister highlighted the importance of updating policies that support this path to ensure greater efficiency in resource management and the expansion of healthcare services.

Meanwhile, the digital transformation is a fundamental pillar for improving the business environment; hence, the ministry launched a unified digital platform offering more than 359 services and permits for investors. Licenses are issued through this platform in no more than 20 days.

Finally, he indicated that work is underway to integrate 96 government entities into a unified digital system that will enable fully electronic interaction with state institutions.

