Oman Energy Association (OPAL) signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Muscat with the Saudi company Takamol Holding to develop professional competencies and enhance skill and qualification accreditation systems, thereby contributing to the improvement of labour market outputs.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Oman Energy Association by Mohammed Al Naabi, CEO of Opal, while Fowzan Almuhaidib, Executive Vice President, signed on behalf of the Takamol Holding, reported ONA.

The signing ceremony was attended by Khalid Salim Al Ghamari, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour for Labour Affairs.

The agreement aims to facilitate cooperation in implementing the professional accreditation system (Professional Licensing Programme) approved by OPAL, in addition to developing and implementing effective verification mechanisms to measure the skills and competencies of recruited professional labour before they enter the labour market in Oman.

Al Naabi emphasised that this partnership reflects the OPAL's continuous commitment to developing professional standards and enhancing professional accreditation and licensing systems.

He noted that this aligns with sector requirements and supports labour market regulation and national Omanisation targets in accordance with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

Furthermore, he highlighted its contribution to strengthening the frameworks of Gulf cooperation and enhancing the smooth transition of professional talent among GCC countries.

For his part, Fowzan Almuhaidib explained that the agreement represents a strategic step in the path of regional cooperation.

He affirmed the company's keenness to utilise its advanced technical expertise in developing and operating digital platforms and professional verification and examination systems, which enhances labour market efficiency, raises the reliability of skill assessment systems, and supports the professional development of the workforce across various sectors and levels.

The scope of cooperation also includes technical and technological integration between relevant systems, the incorporation of approved professional standards and question banks within the professional examination system, and studying the establishment and operation of testing centres in labour-sending countries.

These centres will operate according to approved operational regulations, quality systems, and compliance standards to ensure the integrity of procedures and the accuracy of outputs.

This agreement comes as an extension of the efforts of both parties to develop a professional environment based on efficiency and transparency, and to raise the quality of evaluation and accreditation systems, contributing to the enhancement of labour market competitiveness and supporting sustainable development in Oman.

