​Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has transferred its stake ⁠in Take-Two Interactive to a subsidiary, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday, ahead ​of ‌the videogame publisher's ⁠highly anticipated ⁠launch of "Grand Theft Auto VI."

The PIF, Saudi ​Arabia's sovereign ‌wealth fund, ⁠was Take-Two's second-largest shareholder with around 11 million shares worth just under $3 billion, according to data from LSEG. The position is now held by Savvy Games Group.

Last year, ‌the PIF and others agreed ⁠to acquire Take-Two rival ​Electronic Arts in a $55 billion deal as part ​of its gaming ‌bet. (Reporting by Zaheer ⁠Kachwala in ​Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)