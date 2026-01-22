HUMAIN, a Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) Company, and the National Infrastructure Fund (Infra) have announced a Strategic Financing Framework Agreement of up to $1.2 billion to support the expansion of AI and digital infrastructure projects in Saudi Arabia.

The agreement, signed on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Switzerland, outlines non-binding financing terms for HUMAIN’s development of up to 250 MW of hyperscale AI data center capacity. These data centers will deploy leading edge GPUs for AI training and inference and support HUMAIN’s local, regional and global customers.

In addition, Infra and HUMAIN have agreed to explore the establishment of an AI data center investment platform. This would be anchored by the two organisations and structured to facilitate participation by global and local institutional investors to support further scaling of HUMAIN’s AI strategy.

The agreement underscores Infra’s key role in partnering with its counterparts to accelerate the delivery of infrastructure assets that are foundational to economic transformation and long-term productivity. It also demonstrates HUMAIN’s commitment to deploying scalable computing capacity to capture growing commercial demand for advanced AI and data processing services.

“Demand growth for advanced compute is intensifying, and this Framework Agreement positions HUMAIN to respond with speed and scale,In partnership with Infra, our goal is to deliver world-class AI data center infrastructure that enterprises can rely on as their compute needs grow more complex,” said Tareq Amin, Chief Executive Officer of HUMAIN.

“Today’s Framework Agreement is an important step in expanding Infra’s role of unlocking infrastructure investment opportunities in the Kingdom. Our partnership with HUMAIN will activate new pathways to grow institutional investment and develop the digital economy through enabling AI infrastructure,” said Eng Esmail Alsallom, Chief Executive Officer of Infra.

Infra is Saudi Arabia's lead development financing partner for infrastructure. Infra catalyses higher levels of private sector investment to accelerate the delivery of infrastructure projects critical to the Kingdom’s social and economic transformation. Infra provides a flexible financing offering, supporting infrastructure projects across all sectors, focusing on achieving the goals of Vision 2030 and supporting the objectives of the Saudi Green Initiative. The National Infrastructure Fund is a supervised entity of the National Development Fund.

HUMAIN is a global artificial intelligence company delivering full-stack AI capabilities across four core areas: next-generation data centers; hyper-performance infrastructure and cloud platforms; advanced AI models, including some of the world’s most advanced Arabic large language models developed in the Arab world; and transformative AI solutions that combine deep sector insight with real-world execution.

HUMAIN’s end-to-end model serves both public and private sector organizations, unlocking value across industries, driving digital transformation, and strengthening capabilities through human–AI collaboration. With a growing portfolio of sector-specific AI products and a core mission focused on intellectual property development and global talent leadership, HUMAIN is engineered for international competitiveness and technological excellence. - TradeArabia News Service

