Abu Dhabi sovereign ‍wealth fund Mubadala ‍is targeting opportunities in artificial ​intelligence and robotics, viewing the sectors as a major ⁠source of industrial growth and a guide for ⁠future investments, its ‌group CEO said on Tuesday.

The $330 billion fund has been expanding its technology portfolio ⁠in recent years, with stakes in companies spanning semiconductors, data centres and AI infrastructure.

“What I’m very interested in at ⁠the moment is the intersection ​between AI and robotics and how robotics, once that kicks ‍in, is going to impact manufacturing and industry,” Khaldoon ​Al Mubarak said on a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“We used to look at a 10-year perspective in the good old days. I think now, with AI, even five years is hard."

Beyond robotics, Mubadala is also prioritising life sciences, healthcare and ⁠biotechnology, sectors that Al Mubarak said ‌will be transformed by AI.

Mubadala is also preparing for another phase of ‌growth in Africa, ⁠he added.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh Writing by Muhammad ⁠Al Gebaly Editing by David Goodman)