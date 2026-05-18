Türkiye’s decision to identify four candidate offshore wind zones marks an important step in the region’s renewable energy transition. It also offers a useful signal for coastal economies such as Oman, where maritime geography, ports and industrial zones could play a greater role in future clean-energy planning.

Recent reports said Türkiye has designated four offshore wind zones as candidate Renewable Energy Resource Areas, known as YEKA. The areas are located near Bozcaada, Edremit, Gökçeada and Saros, with the first offshore wind tender expected after permitting processes are completed. Türkiye is targeting 5 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2035.

For Türkiye, the move reflects efforts to diversify renewable energy sources and reduce dependence on imported energy. For the wider region, it carries a broader message: coastlines are becoming strategic clean-energy assets. Offshore wind is no longer limited to established European markets. It is gradually moving into new geographies where governments see value in linking renewable energy, port infrastructure, industrial development and energy security.

This is where the story becomes relevant for Oman. The Sultanate of Oman has a long coastline, established ports, industrial zones and growing ambitions in renewable energy and green hydrogen. While Oman’s clean-energy pathway is currently centred on solar, onshore wind and hydrogen-linked projects, Türkiye’s offshore wind plans show how maritime energy resources could become part of future planning for countries with strong coastal identities.

Oman Vision 2040 places emphasis on renewable energy, diversified energy sources and sustainable development. The country has also set ambitious targets to increase the share of renewables in its electricity mix, including around 30 per cent by 2030.

Offshore wind should not be seen as an immediate replacement for Oman’s existing renewable priorities. Solar will remain central because of the country’s strong solar resources, while onshore wind continues to hold potential in areas such as Dhofar and Al Wusta Governorates. However, Türkiye’s example raises an important planning question: should coastal energy potential be studied more systematically as part of Oman’s long-term renewable energy mix?

The answer would depend on wind speeds, water depth, seabed conditions, grid connection costs, port readiness and environmental sensitivities. Offshore wind is more complex and costly than onshore renewables, requiring specialised infrastructure and careful environmental assessment.

Still, its strategic value is worth examining. Offshore wind can complement solar by generating power at different times, depending on local wind patterns. It can also support coastal industries, desalination, ports and hydrogen production. For Oman, where industrial clusters in Suhar, Al Duqm and Salalah are expected to support economic diversification, the integration of renewable energy with coastal infrastructure could become increasingly important.

Türkiye’s approach also shows the importance of sequencing. Before full-scale offshore wind development, countries need to identify zones, conduct resource studies, assess environmental impacts, prepare grid connections and design tender mechanisms that attract credible investors.

For Oman, this is the key lesson. The future of renewable energy will not be shaped only by capacity targets. It will depend on how well countries map their resources, prepare infrastructure and connect clean power to real economic demand.

Türkiye’s first offshore wind auction process is therefore more than a national energy milestone. It is a reminder that the next phase of clean-energy planning will reward countries that think spatially, strategically and long term. For Oman, the opportunity lies in studying every part of its natural advantage and turning that knowledge into a practical, future-ready energy plan.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

