Saudi Arabia was the frontrunner in PPP activity in the Middle East and North Africa in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to a review of Zawya Projects content from October to December 2023. The Kingdom reported investments in airport expansion, and continues to seek investments in renewable energy and water projects. Through its new civil aviation strategy, Saudi Arabia is targeting investments worth $100 billion by the public and private sectors until 2030

Privatisation efforts were evident in Morocco, Egypt and Saudi Arabia as they sought to monetise assets and attract private investment.

Egypt's focus on electricity and water sectors, railway sector development, and airport management underscored efforts to enhance its transportation infrastructure and support economic growth.

There was a clear emphasis on renewable energy projects across the region with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, and Oman investing heavily in solar, wind, and clean energy projects. Tunisia's aim to reach 30 percent renewable energy share by 2030 reflected broader regional goals towards energy transition and sustainability.

In addition, Gulf companies' involvement in PPP projects across Central Asia and Africa highlighted their growing role as major investors beyond the MENA region.

Jordan, Oman, and Saudi Arabia presented their mining potential, indicating efforts to diversify their economies and capitalise on natural resources.

The Hashemite Kingdom’s initiatives in green ammonia and renewable energy projects signified its push towards sustainable development and energy independence. At the same time, calls for new renewable energy laws and the funding challenges faced by the country in executing a new railway network highlighted the importance of policy reforms to facilitate private sector participation and investment.

OCTOBER 2023

Dubai’s DEWA signs 30-year deal with ACWA Power for desalination plant

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has signed a 30-year water purchase agreement with Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power for the first phase of its seawater reverse osmosis plant at Hassyan.

UAE’s Masdar to develop 1GW of clean energy projects in Azerbaijan

UAE-based Masdar has signed three investment agreements for two solar projects and one onshore wind project in Azerbaijan with combined capacity of 1-gigawatts (GW), according to a Reuters Brief.

China Energy to prepare study for Egypt’s power storage project

China Energy has been awarded a contract to prepare a technical and financial study for a power storage and pumping station in Egypt.

Saudi's SWPC issues RFP for Jubail-Buraydah water pipeline project

The project will have a water transmission capacity of 650,000 cu m per day and cover a length of 605 km.

Saudi SPPC announces winning bidders for Taiba-1, Taiba-2, Qassim-1, and Qassim-2 Conventional IPPs projects

These conventional gas-fueled power plants will use combined cycle operation.

NOVEMBER 2023

Saudi's SWPC announces financial close of Rabigh-4 Independent Water Plant

The sea water reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant is scheduled to start commercial operations in the first quarter of 2026,

Saudi’s SWPC announces preferred bidder for Al-Haer Independent Sewage Treatment project

Consortium of local Miahona and Belgian-French BESIX have been appointed as the preferred bidder for its Al-Haer ISTP project.

Saudi's SPPC inks 2 solar power PPAs

Agreements were inked for two solar PV independent power plant (IPP) projects with combined capacity of 1,500MW

Egypt signs agreements to develop PPP dry port, logistics centre projects

MOUs have been signed to develop and operate two logistics centres and one dry port

Saudi invites bids for 4 new solar power projects

Four new solar power projects with a total output of 3,700 MW have been offered within the ongoing National Renewable Energy Programme (NREP).

DECEMBER 2023

Hydrom announces three new developments at hydrogen event in Oman

Green hydrogen block was awarded to SalalaH2 consortium while MOUs were signed with Siemens Energy and Oman Investment Authority (OIA) and Asyad Group

RTA approves $681mln Dubai PPP projects portfolio for 2024-26

The projects listed in the Portfolio included the Union 71 transit-oriented development, multi-level parking terminals and a sky garden suspended bridge.

AD Ports, RSPA sign agreement to develop and operate multipurpose terminal in Safaga Port

AD Ports will invest $200 million over three years in Safaga Port

