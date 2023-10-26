UAE-based Masdar has signed three investment agreements for two solar projects and one onshore wind project in Azerbaijan with combined capacity of 1-gigawatts (GW), according to a Reuters Brief.

The new agreements follow the presidential inauguration of Masdar’s first renewable energy project in Azerbaijan, the 230-megawatt (MW) Garadagh Solar Park.

The solar park is the largest project in the Central Asia region, and was co-financed by Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Asian Development Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

