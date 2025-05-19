Oman has pre-qualified seven companies to bid for two power projects under the public private partnership (PPP) model with a combined value of around 880 million Omani rials ($2.28 billion).

Nama Power and Water Procurement (PWP), the exclusive procurer of power and water in Oman, named the qualified applicants to participate in a tender for the two Independent Power Projects (IPPs) with a combined capacity of 2,400 megawatts (MW).

A total of 12 Statements of Qualification were received for the 1,600 MW Misfah IPP, located in Wilayat Bousher in Muscat governorate and 800MW Duqm IPP, located in Wilayat Duqm in Al Wusta governorate.

The bidders were from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, India, South Korea, Japan, Singapore and China.

Following a thorough evaluation process, 7 applicants have been successfully qualified to participate in the upcoming tender.

They include the Saudi ACWA Power Company, Korea Western Power Co Ltd, Japan’s Marubeni Corporation, Qatar’s Nebras Power, Singapore’s Sembcorp Utilities, China’s Shenzhen Energy Group, and Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation.

Both projects are expected to start commercial operations in the second quarter of 2029.

Misfah IPP is estimated to cost OMR 590 million while Duqm IPP is expected to cost OMR 290 million.

(Reporting by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

