RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior's electronic platform "Absher" carried out 43,439,206 electronic transactions for beneficiaries during the last month of July.



The number of transactions undertaken through the Absher Individuals platform reached 40,650,713, including 33,387,591 document reviews through the digital wallet available to citizens, residents, and visitors. The number of transactions completed through the Absher Business platform reached 2,788,493.



The number of transactions related to the General Directorate of Public Security services reached 3,679,429, including 3,586,290 transactions at the General Department of Traffic, 2,769,794 transactions at the General Directorate of Passports, and 664,096 transactions at the Ministry of Interior's Civil Status Agency.



Through the public services on the Absher Individuals platform, 146,212 reports were issued in the Absher Reports service, 3,591 requests for document delivery by mail, and 2,287 general inquiries about fingerprints were made.



It is noteworthy that the number of unified digital identities issued by the Ministry of Interior through the Absher platform has exceeded 28 million.

These identities can easily and reliably benefit from the services of the Ministry of Interior's sectors through its electronic platforms (Absher Individuals, Absher Business, and Absher Government), and access more than 500 government and private entities through the National Unified Access Portal Nafath.

