Egypt - Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker held a meeting with Ahmed El Sewedy, Chairperson of Elsewedy Electric, and his accompanying delegation to review ongoing and future areas of cooperation in Egypt’s power sector.

The discussions focused on Elsewedy Electric’s progress in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution projects, particularly those supporting the Mostakbal Masr for Sustainable Development initiative. Both sides explored ways to strengthen collaboration in service quality enhancement, power reliability, technical and non-technical loss reduction, and the fight against electricity theft.

The minister emphasized the importance of adhering to project timelines and accelerating connections to the national unified grid, especially in alignment with national agricultural, industrial, and infrastructure development plans. He also highlighted the strategic relevance of Elsewedy Electric’s work in ensuring stable electricity supply to new and expanding communities.

Key challenges facing current projects were addressed, with both parties discussing strategies for overcoming obstacles to expedite implementation. The meeting also considered proposals to reduce losses on low-voltage networks and improve the performance of distribution systems in residential and industrial zones.

Discussions extended to potential public-private partnerships in electricity distribution, aiming to improve service delivery, increase revenue efficiency, and optimize asset management. These efforts fall within Egypt’s broader strategy to leverage private sector capabilities—administrative, technical, and financial—to support the modernization of affiliated companies.

Minister Shaker reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring secure and sustainable electricity supply, especially for national agricultural and industrial megaprojects. He also underscored the ministry’s efforts to address illegal connections, enhance grid stability, and shift toward renewable energy to reduce fuel consumption and improve operational efficiency.

He noted that the Ministry of Electricity is prioritizing the localization of energy-related industries, particularly renewable energy technologies, as part of Egypt’s long-term development vision. This includes increasing local manufacturing of electrical components, upgrading the national grid, and moving steadily toward the implementation of a smart grid capable of integrating large-scale renewable energy generation.

Shaker concluded by stressing the importance of adopting advanced technologies and energy storage solutions to minimize transmission losses and strengthen Egypt’s transition to clean, reliable, and sustainable energy systems.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

