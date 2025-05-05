Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has increased the planned capacity of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park to more than 7,260 megawatts (MW) by 2030, up from an earlier target of 5,000MW.

The facility, described as the world’s largest single-site solar park developed under the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, involves a total investment of 50 billion UAE dirhams, according to a press statement by DEWA.

To date, the solar park has commissioned 3,460MW of clean energy capacity from both photovoltaic (PV) solar panels and concentrated solar power (CSP). An additional 1,800MW of PV capacity is currently under construction.

Clean energy now makes up 20 percent of Dubai’s total installed power generation capacity.

The seventh phase of the solar park, for which tendering is underway, will raise clean energy share from the initially targeted 27 percent to 34 percent by 2030.

Under the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, the emirate aims to produce 100 percent of its energy from clean sources by 2050.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

