Muscat: The total electricity generation in the Sultanate of Oman saw a notable growth of 11% by the end of April 2025, reaching 13,479.8 gigawatt per hour (GWh), compared to 12,142.3 GWh during the same period in 2024.

Preliminary data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) indicated that Muscat Governorate recorded the highest production growth rate at 195.9%, reaching 93.9 GWh. The governorates of North and South A’Sharqiyah also saw an increase of 2.8%, totaling 2,659.6 GWh, while Musandam Governorate’s production rose by 16.6%, reaching 128.2 GWh.

Meanwhile, the total electricity production in the governorates of North and South Al Batinah and A’Dhahirah reached approximately 7,970.9 GWh, marking a 5.7% increase compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, Dhofar Governorate recorded a 4.5% decline in production, totaling 1,699.1 GWh, and Al Wusta Governorate saw a 3.2% decrease, reaching 42.3 GWh.

The statistics revealed that Oman’s net electricity production—which includes purchases by the Oman Power and Water Procurement Company and the Rural Areas Electricity Company by area—rose by 11.5%, reaching 13,103.7 GWh by the end of April 2025, compared to 11,748.5 GWh during the same period in 2024.

On the other hand, the volume of water produced in Oman by the end of April 2025 saw a slight decline of 0.6%, reaching approximately 162.364 million cubic metres, compared to 163.309 million cubic metres during the same period in 2024.

