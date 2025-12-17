AtkinsRéalis a world-class engineering services and nuclear company, in partnership with the Omani Ministry of Energy and Minerals, recently convened the “Powering the Future: Oman Electricity Innovation Showcase”.

This joint initiative brought together senior leaders from government, utilities, regulators, and industry to explore how Oman can meet surging AI economic development led electricity demand through a balanced mix of nuclear, renewables, AI-ready grids, and storage, aligning with the nation’s commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

The sessions covered include decarbonisation pathways, grid resilience for AI-intensive economies, economic development and growth opportunities and the complementary roles of reliable and grid-stabilizing nuclear energy alongside intermittent renewables in Oman’s future supply mix.

Expert lightning talks addressed the relevance of regional grid interconnections, renewables, nuclear, finance, and hydrogen, while panel discussions examined integration, financing, and policy frameworks.

Delegates also participated in interactive simulations of how to manage grid operations with a diverse electricity supply-mix as the electricity system operator and explored global case studies on nuclear delivery and refurbishment.

"A secure and sustainable power system is central to our industrial strategy and economic ambitions, which includes recently announced initiatives like the Oman Digital Triangle, a gigawatt scale group of three AI superclusters under the National Digital Infrastructure Roadmap," stated Mohsin Hamed Saif Al Hadhrami, Undersecretary, Ministry of Energy and Minerals, Oman.

"This collaboration highlights technologies and delivery models that can help Oman diversify its energy mix, enhance grid resilience, and accelerate progress toward our national targets," he added.

Todd Smith, Vice President, Marketing and Business Development, CANDU Energy, said: "Reliable, clean, baseload power is the anchor for a modern grid, serving both people and a data-driven economy. Nuclear provides the dispatchable, low-carbon capacity that helps Oman scale renewables without sacrificing stability or affordability."

"The question is how to design the right mix, attract and sequence investments, drive new industry capacity and growth, and build the institutional capability to deliver at pace," stated Smith.

The innovation showcase comes at a pivotal time for Oman and the wider Gulf region as electricity demand in the country is growing 6.1% each year and MENA-wide electricity consumption is projected to rise by 50% by 2035.

The dynamics of data centre growth, with the Gulf’s installed capacity possibly tripling to 3.3 GW in the next five years and the market projected to grow to $9.5 billion by 2030, the event addressed the urgent need for practical, scalable solutions that ensure energy security, economic competitiveness, and climate resilience amid growing electrification, and cooling needs.

The discussions highlighted how focussed planning, a diversified supply mix, combining renewables, advanced grid technologies, and firm nuclear energy, can help the country and its neighbours navigate the transition to a low-carbon future, support industrial growth, and position the region as a leader in sustainable energy innovation.

Matthew Tribe, Global Market Lead, Buildings & Places, AtkinsRéalis, said: "Our ambition with this showcase was to rise above the noise and illuminate innovative pathways grounded in evidence, strategic choices, and informed trade-offs."

"Today, cities, industries, and digital ecosystems converge on a singular imperative: abundant, resilient, and clean energy. In partnership with the Ministry, we have articulated a forward-looking roadmap that harmonizes renewables, advanced storage, and grid-forming technologies with proven nuclear solutions, empowering Oman to accelerate near-term growth while steadfastly advancing toward a net-zero future," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

