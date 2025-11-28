MUSCAT: The China Power Engineering Consulting Group International Engineering Co (CPECC), a Chinese state-owned energy-sector engineering powerhouse, has been awarded an EPC contract to implement the Ibri III Solar Independent Power Project in Oman’s Al Dhahirah Governorate.

In September, Oman’s Nama Power & Water Procurement Company (PWP) – the sole buyer of power and water output in the Sultanate of Oman – selected a consortium led by the UAE’s Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) to develop and operate the utility-scale Ibri III IPP under a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the government.

Total investment in the 500 MW project, which includes a 100 MWp battery energy storage system (BESS) – the first of its kind in Oman – is estimated at around RO 115 million (approximately $300 million).

In a post on Wednesday, Masdar announced that CPECC will undertake the implementation of the Ibri III Solar IPP on an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis.

Masdar’s consortium partners include OQ Alternative Energy – part of the OQ Group – with a 25 per cent equity stake, Korea Midland Power Co Ltd (KOMIPO), and Al Khadra Partners (Oman).

Spanning an area of around 10 million m², the project reflects the country’s commitment to the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 and its target of achieving Net-Zero emissions by 2050. It will contribute to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 505,000 tonnes annually, while increasing the contribution of renewable energy by four per centage points.

CPECC, comprising a conglomerate of Chinese regional and provincial design institutes, is a wholly owned subsidiary of China Energy Engineering Group Co., Ltd. (CEEC). The company – or its affiliates – has been involved in several major power projects in the Sultanate of Oman, including the 588 MW Manah II Solar IPP and a 220 kV substation project in Sohar Industrial City.

Significantly, the Ibri III Solar IPP is Nama PWP’s first procurement to bundle PV and storage under a single hybrid PPA in Oman. As EPC contractor, CPECC and its affiliated companies are expected to supply a utility-scale, grid-connected lithium-ion Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) — typically a containerised, modular solution integrating battery racks, power conversion systems (PCS), and battery-management and energy-management systems (BMS/EMS). This configuration aligns with affiliate CEEC Energy Storage Technology’s established product line for large-scale renewable-integration projects. The system will be delivered as a turnkey, utility-grade solution engineered to pair with the 500 MW solar plant and meet Oman’s transmission-grid requirements.

Over the next five years, Nama PWP aims to attract up to $5 billion in foreign investment by targeting the addition of up to 9 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2030 — representing 60 per cent of contracted capacity — to support the Oman Vision 2040 target of achieving 30 per cent of energy production from renewable sources.

