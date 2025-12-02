MUSCAT: Nama Electricity Distribution Company recorded strong operational and technical gains in 2025, underscoring its drive to modernise Oman’s power distribution network and raise service quality amidst rising demand.

The company invested more than RO 120 million in development projects this year, focusing on grid reinforcement and expansion, network automation and smart management systems. Spending supported new residential, commercial and industrial connections, alongside technologies that enable renewable energy integration and digital control of distribution operations.

Speaking on performance, Engineer Khalfan bin Nasser al Bartamani, Head of Commercial Affairs, said electricity services now reach 100 per cent of all populated areas, reflecting a commitment to safe, reliable and sustainable supply nationwide. Customer satisfaction stands at 85 per cent, with targeted projects under way to reduce outages and further enhance service continuity.

Between January and October 2025, the company implemented 11 kV projects across all governorates at a cost of about RO 60.9 million, in addition to 33 kV projects valued at around RO 19 million. These initiatives have strengthened grid stability, improved efficiency and supported urban and industrial growth.

Total capital expenditure reached RO 120.17 million by end-October, averaging RO 12 million a month, with peak spending in May driven by accelerated grid expansion. Financial discipline, safety performance — achieving 647 days without lost-time injuries — and local value creation remained key highlights, with SMEs and Riyada cardholders accounting for over 19 per cent of procurement spend.

