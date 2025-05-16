Kuwait - Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kuwait Oil Tankers Company (KOTC) Sheikh Khaled Al-Sabah has announced that Kuwait is now producing 16 million gas cylinders annually using solar energy through the Umm Al-Aish and Shuaiba plants, which have a combined production capacity of seven megawatts without using electricity from the national power grid.

This is considered a significant move towards using solar energy to generate electricity in order to reduce reliance on electricity loads.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony for the conversion of production in both plants to solar power, Sheikh Khaled Al-Sabah affirmed that this step is in line with the strategic plan of the country to reduce carbon emissions and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

He described the project as a vital part of the ongoing effort to reduce reliance on conventional energy and limit environmental impact.

He also highlighted the aspiration of the company to expand its oil tanker fleet, which currently includes 31 vessels. He revealed a comprehensive strategy is being developed and will be announced soon, reaffirming that KOTC continues to meet all marketing demands and remains a key player in the energy logistics of the country.

He added the shipping operations of KOTCH remain stable, even amid global trade tensions, thanks to strategic planning for crisis scenarios. He confirmed that the current trade war has not affected the markets of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC).

“Our distribution and marketing operations are built on long-term, strategic relationships,” he asserted; while stressing the commitment of the country to fulfill all international contracts. He added Kuwait maintains a strong overseas presence with seven million barrels of oil stored in Asia -- three million in Japan and four million in South Korea.

He disclosed that KPC has a comprehensive strategic plan to study markets and market needs, determine development capacity and increase vessels based on market data.

Asked about the merger of the two gas plants into the Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC), he confirmed that the integration of the Umm Al-Aish and Shuaiba gas plants into KNPC is moving forward as per an ambitious plan.

He said KNPC currently provides gas to KOTC tankers, highlighting the synergy between national entities. On the other hand, Director of the Projects and Maritime Agency Group at KOTC Yousef Al-Khamis stated that the solar energy conversion project cost around KD1.9 million; indicating this investment is expected to save about 16,000 barrels of oil annually and generate 11,000 megawatts of clean energy; thereby, easing pressure on the national electrical grid.

Al-Khamis also unveiled the plan to establish a third gas cylinder factory in Kabad, while the two existing plants can meet domestic demand until 2030. He said the expansion is part of the company’s long-term strategy. He also addressed concerns about misuse of household gas cylinders by restaurants. “We are coordinating with the Cooperative Societies Union and the Ministry of Commerce to implement mechanisms that prevent restaurants from using cylinders designated for residential use, instead of commercial cylinders,” he added.

