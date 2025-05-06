Iraq’s Minister of Electricity, Ziyad Ali Fadel, held a virtual meeting with officials from the UAE’s Masdar on Sunday to expedite solar power projects totaling 1,000 megawatts (MW) in the provinces of Maysan, Dhi Qar, and Anbar.

The discussions focused on finalising the power purchase agreement (PPA) and resolving implementation challenges, local Shafaq News reported, citing a statement issued by the electricity ministry.

In March 2025, construction started on the OPEC member’s largest solar power plant, the 1,000MW Basra Sun, which is being developed by a joint venture of France’s TotalEnergies and Qatar’s QatarEnergy.

Iraq aims to have 20-25 percent share for renewable energy in its electricity mix by 2030.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

