Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) has issued request for proposals (RFP) for the planned Jubail-Buraydah independent water transmission pipeline (IWTP) project to the pre-qualified bidders.

The project will have a transmission capacity of 650,000 cu m per day and cover a length of 605 km.

The commercial operation date for the project is expected in Q4-2027, SWPC said.

Request for expressions of interest (EoI) for the project was issued in October 2021.

The project is part of the Saudi National Water Strategy (NWS 2030), which recognises the critical importance of ensuring sustainable development of the kingdom’s water resources while providing affordable high-quality services.

SWPC will select a developer or developer consortium to develop the project on a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis. The company developing the project will provide the entire transmission capacity to SWPC under a water transmission agreement (WTA). The term of the WTA is expected to be up to 35 years.

SWPC’s obligations under the WTA will be supported by a credit support agreement entered into by the Ministry of Finance on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. - TradeArabia News Service

