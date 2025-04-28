Riyadh: The National Water Company (NWC) has completed projects for drinking water networks and pipelines to supply the Al Yaqout, Al Zomorrod, and Al Luluoa districts in Jeddah Governorate.



According to a recent NWC press release, these projects, which cost over SAR400 million, are part of NWC’s development initiatives to bolster water system infrastructure, expand service coverage, and enhance service levels in the governorate.



The company stated it has installed water pipelines and networks with a length of more than 320 kilometers of varying diameters.



These projects will provide water to over 250,000 beneficiaries, which NWC emphasized will significantly improve service quality and increase water network coverage in the beneficiary districts.



NWC urged its customers in Al Yaqout, Al Zomorrod, and Al Luluoa districts to request the service through its official channels, either the NWC mobile app or its e-branch (https://www.nwc.com.sa/AR/Pages/default.aspx).