Arab Finance: Egypt has assumed the vice presidency of the International Gas Union (IGU) through the Egyptian Gas & Energy Association (EGEA), becoming the first country from Africa and the Middle East to hold this role, as per a press release.

The position sets the stage for Egypt's upcoming IGU presidency of the 2028–2031 term.

Khaled AbuBakr, chairman of EGEA, has taken on the role of IGU Vice President.

He will participate in IGU meetings and represent the organization in global discussions, including the G7, G20, and UN Climate Change Conferences.

The Egyptian leadership team also includes Mohamed Fouad, Secretary General of EGEA, who serves as Director of the Egyptian Presidency Team and Chair of the National Organization Committee for the 2031 World Gas Conference (WGC), to be held in Egypt.

Karim Shaaban, Head of EGEA’s Strategy and Planning Committee, is Vice Chair of the Coordination Committee and a member of the Executive Committee at IGU, where he contributes to overseeing committee work and preparing the Triennial Work Program.

Fouad stated that EGEA’s updated strategy covers low-carbon technologies, renewable energy, and natural gas to support a balanced energy transition.

As part of its upcoming IGU presidency, Egypt is set to host the 31st edition of the World Gas Conference (WGC) in 2031, marking the IGU’s centenary.

The event will gather industry representatives and stakeholders to discuss sector developments, challenges, and trends.

The hosting of the WGC is expected to highlight Egypt’s energy initiatives and support its efforts to attract investment and strengthen its regional role in the energy sector.