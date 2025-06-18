Saudi-based Mutlaq Al-Ghowairi Contracting Company has announced that it has secured the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the Jubail-Buraidah Independent Water Transmission Pipeline Project.

This project is a significant boost to the water infrastructure in the Al Qassim and the Eastern provinces that will cater to the drinking water needs in both regions.

This strategic project represents a key milestone in enhancing the kingdom’s water security by transferring desalinated water from the Eastern Province to the Al Qassim region, supporting long-term sustainability and development.

The 587-km-long pipeline will have a transmission capacity of 650,000 cu m/day, said MGC in its LinkedIn post.

The project will have the ability of reverse flow from Al Shamasiyah, passing through Al Qulayib, to Al Jubail with the full project capacity, in line with the plans of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture for the drinking water regional connection throughout the Kingdom, it added.

"As the EPC contractor, this achievement reflects our strong commitment to delivering essential infrastructure and contributing to the success of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030," said a company spokesman.

"We are honored to be part of this national project and proud of our contribution to building a more sustainable water future," he added.

The project also includes 6 strategic storage tanks at Al-Shamasiyah and 3 strategic storage tanks at Al-Jubail with a total storage capacity of 1.63 million cu m, ensuring a reliable and efficient water supply in the two regions.