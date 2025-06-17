European low-cost carrier Wizz Air said on Tuesday it has selected RTX's Pratt & Whitney as the engine supplier for 177 of its Airbus narrowbody jets.

The new engines will be equipped on the carrier's 177 A321neo aircraft that are on order. Wizz had previously selected Pratt & Whitney's GTF engine to power 276 Airbus A320neo, A321neo and A321XLR aircraft in both 2016 and 2020.

Pratt & Whitney will also provide Wizz with engine maintenance through a long-term service agreement.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)